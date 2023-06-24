One of the most iconic and famous poses in WWE is John Cena's pose of 'You can't See Me', in which he waves his hand in front of his face indicating that he is so fast that he is invisible. The WWE star also shares pictures of famous personality's who accidentally end up in that pose. This time he shared the picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his iconic pose. Fans made the picture viral immediately and shared their thoughts on it.

John Cena Seems A Fan of PM Modi

John Cena is a fan of PM Narendra Modi 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MGJN6jp7yz — Mike (@iamsupermike007) June 24, 2023

Fans Make the Post Viral

WWE Superstar John Cena latest insta post about PM Modi#ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/5Efpa0LJy6 — Vikas Yadav 🇮🇳 (@imvikasyadav_) June 24, 2023

Best Account of John Cena

Best account of Instagram is of JOHN CENA, not because of this Modi post.....just because he posts anything without any caption..... I love these type of Accounts. We resemble in this ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3fTQTax61P — K Patel (@Keval_Ancient) June 24, 2023

More Fans Join In

