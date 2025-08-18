Airtel services have reportedly been down for many users as they cannot access the network due to outages across India. The netizens have shared screenshots of the network problem particularly in Delhi NCR area and said that their incoming and outgoing services were affected. The impacted individuals have taken to social media to inform Airtel to restore the services as soon as possible. One user said, "voice service down", while another said "services are completely down". Airtel already acknowledged the issue and announced to be working on a fix. Users started facing issues around 4:30 to 4:32 PM today. Airtel individually responded and said that it was working on a fix. Microsoft Work From Office Mandate: Tech Giant Planning To Tighten Its Office Attendance Policy, Ask Employees To Come to Office 3 Days a Week

Airtel Says 'Sorry for Inconvenience' to Its Subscriber

We are sorry for the hassle caused to you. Kindly share us your respective Airtel number, and we request you to please elaborate a bit more on your concern via DM, so that we can get this checked and assist you further. Thanks, Karan https://t.co/2G23qpK1Kp — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) August 18, 2025

Airtel Services Down Completely, Unable to Make Calls, Posted a User on X

@Airtel_Presence @airtelindia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious inconvenience. Please resolve the network outage immediately and confirm ETA for restoration.#AirtelDown #Airtel — AMIT Kr. SANGWAN (@amitsangwan1111) August 18, 2025

Airtel Down: Netizen Says 'Terminating Your Connection

@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence What a disaster service you are providing- close it permanently if you are not able to do it. Previous reimbursement is also pending which is promised. Again it shutdown. Terminating your connection. pic.twitter.com/4975NqAvIV — Kaushik Bhatti (@iKaushikBhatti) August 17, 2025

Airtel Down for People in Delhi NCR

#airtel Down? People in Delhi NCR are facing difficulties in making calls.Complaints from users about issues with the Airtel network are increasing on Down Detector@airtelindia pic.twitter.com/YOhRBbNpU6 — Grijesh Kumar (@imgrijesh) August 18, 2025

Airtel Down Across India, Company Fixing It, Posted Netizen on X

#Airtel down for many users, telecom giant says working to resolve the issue. Airtel experienced widespread network outages across India on Monday, impacting mobile data and voice services, with over 2,300 reports of disruptions logged by 4:04 PM on Downdetector. @airtelnews pic.twitter.com/BJdHA59N76 — Grijesh Kumar (@imgrijesh) August 18, 2025

Since 1 Hour, I am Facing Issues, Posts Airtel Subscriber on X

Is Airtel Network down in Delhi? Since 1 hour, I am facing calling issue, incoming and outgoing both. @airtelindia — Rahul Srivastava (@rahulsri014) August 18, 2025

