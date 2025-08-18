Airtel services have reportedly been down for many users as they cannot access the network due to outages across India. The netizens have shared screenshots of the network problem particularly in Delhi NCR area and said that their incoming and outgoing services were affected. The impacted individuals have taken to social media to inform Airtel to restore the services as soon as possible. One user said, "voice service down", while another said "services are completely down". Airtel already acknowledged the issue and announced to be working on a fix. Users started facing issues around 4:30 to 4:32 PM today. Airtel individually responded and said that it was working on a fix. Microsoft Work From Office Mandate: Tech Giant Planning To Tighten Its Office Attendance Policy, Ask Employees To Come to Office 3 Days a Week

