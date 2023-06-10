Airtel users in India are having problems since 4:26 pm. Several users of Airtel took to social media to raise their concerns as #Airteldown started to trend on Twitter. One user said that his Airtel network is down. "Please check and resolved," the user said. A second user wrote, "Is @airtelindia network down in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai?" Here's how netizens reacted to Airtel Down. Vodafone Down in UK: Customers Facing Issues With Vodafone's Internet and Broadband Services As British Telecom Company Hit by Outage.

User reports indicate Airtel is having problems since 4:26 PM IST. https://t.co/Txh31sb3Bn RT if you're also having problems #Airteldown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) June 10, 2023

Hey @airtelindia my Airtel network (385210) is down whenever electricity power is down from last 1 month please check and resolved@Airtel_Presence @airtelnews #airtel #airteldown pic.twitter.com/28hV3WAkZo — Nikhil Chaudhary (@NikhilC44365955) June 9, 2023

My mobile network and Fibernet both not working for the past 20 min. Is #Airteldown across country? — Sudhan (@PMSudhan) June 10, 2023

