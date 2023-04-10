According to reports, users of Vodafone are facing problems since 8:29 am. Several users of Vodafone on Monday took to Twitter to report issues that they were facing with the Vodafone network and broadband services. One user said, "Is #vodafone home broadband down for you as well?," while a second user wrote, "Webmail barely works on a good day but Vodafone is down for most things on a bank holiday,". As per reports, it seems like Vodafone wifi and its services were down across the United Kingdom. Vodafone CEO to Leave After Frustrating Four Years for Shareholders.

User reports indicate Vodafone is having problems since 8:29 AM BST. https://t.co/Zb50T8k8tc RT if you're also having problems #Vodafonedown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) April 10, 2023

Webmail barely works on a good day but Vodafone down for most things on a bank holiday all of a sudden there it is 🤔 thanks but today I planned watching rubbish and forgetting about work. — Alex Proffitt (@Creative_Geog) April 10, 2023

Hey @VodafoneUK turn it off then back on again!#VodafoneDown — Peter (@Pietros1) April 10, 2023

Hey @VodafoneUK your WiFi is DEFINITELY down lads #Vodafonedown — Emma Marns (@EmmaMarns) April 10, 2023

