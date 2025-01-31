Amazon is reportedly increasing its advertising expenditure on Elon Musk-run X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. It highlights a significant change after the company reduced its advertising presence over a year ago. Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, reportedly played a key role in the decision, which could lead to a boost in the company's advertising activities on X. Additionally, Apple, which withdrew all its advertising from X in late 2023, has recently engaged in discussions about potentially reintroducing ads on the platform. Elon Musk responded to these developments by expressing his gratitude, and said, "Much appreciated." Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech.

