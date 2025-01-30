Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 by Slovenian MEP Branko Grims, who cited Musk’s strong advocacy for freedom of speech as a key contribution to global peace. Grims expressed gratitude for the widespread support behind the nomination, acknowledging Musk’s efforts to protect free speech. However, Musk responded with a humble remark, stating, “I don’t want any prizes,” distancing himself from the honour. ‘Unsupervised Full Self-Driving Begins’: Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Cars Autonomously Driving Themselves to Designated Loading Dock Lanes in Factory (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this… pic.twitter.com/QdI4fnbzdU — Branko Grims (@BrankoGrimsX1) January 29, 2025

Elon Musk has been nominated to the Nobel Peace Prize. This effort is being led by conservative Slovenian MEP @BrankoGrimsX1, who believes Musk deserves the award for his work promoting free speech around the world. pic.twitter.com/uq3v6hVyFu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 29, 2025

Tesla CEO Responds

I don’t want any prizes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

