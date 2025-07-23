Amazon is planning to acquire San Francisco-based startup Bee, known for its AI-powered wearable bracelet that listens and transcribes conversations. The device uses microphones and artificial intelligence (AI) to create summaries, reminders, and to-do lists from conversations. Bee CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo in a LinkedIn post said, “When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you. What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon.” As per a report of Reuters, the deal has not yet closed. An Amazon spokesperson reportedly said the company will work with Bee to provide users with more control over the devices, which automatically transcribe audio but can be muted when necessary to enhance privacy. ChatGPT Agent Tool Rolling Out to macOS App After Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Teams Users.

‘Bee Is Joining Amazon’

From A to 🐝 to Z! Bee is joining Amazon! pic.twitter.com/bFMmpwXlbv — bee (@bee__computer) July 22, 2025

CEO Maria De Lourdes Zollo Says ‘Bee Is Joining Amazon’

