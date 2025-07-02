Apple shares jumped 2% amid the news that it was incorporating third-party AI models to power Siri assistant. Apple reportedly considered using AI technology from leading companies like Anthropic and OpenAI to integrate with Siri. The tech giant was sidelining its own in-house models by choosing third-party models, according to a report by Bloomberg. Apple stock hit six-week high as of July 2, 2025. Apple share price (NASDAQ: AAPL) is USD 207.82 as of 10:27 AM IST. Bitcoin Price Today, July 2, 2025: BTC Price Recovers After Recent Fall to USD 1,05,000, Now at USD 1,06,265.

Apple Shares Increase 2% Amid News of Considering OpenAI and Anthropic for Siri Integration

Apple shares climb 2% on the news. https://t.co/J4gSwSl8dA — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)