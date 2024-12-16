Bitcoin price soared to an all-time high at USD 107,000 in trading on Monday, December 16, continuing its remarkable rally since Donald Trump’s election as US president in November. Reportedly, the flagship digital asset rose to this new all-time high as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin purchased another USD 1.5 billion worth of the asset. Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High, Powers Above USD 106,000 for First Time.

Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High

JUST IN - Bitcoin price hits new all-time high of $107,000. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 16, 2024

