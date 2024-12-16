Bitcoin soared to an all-time high above USD 106,000 in early Asian trading on Monday, continuing its remarkable rally since Donald Trump’s election as US president in November. Reports suggest Trump plans to establish a bitcoin strategic reserve fund, further fueling the cryptocurrency’s rise, according to IG analyst Tony Sycamore. Bitcoin has gained over 50% since Trump and other pro-crypto candidates were elected on November 5, reinforcing optimism about government support for digital currencies under the new administration. Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High Crossing USD 100,000 Mark on Optimism Over Donald Trump’s Crypto Plans.

Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High

BREAKING: Bitcoin hits record $106,000

