Bitcoin price today, on August 19, 2025, stood at around USD 1,15,710.51 at 8:50 AM IST, showing a slight drop in the last few hours. Earlier in the day, at 3:12 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,16,711.44. On August 18, it was recorded at USD 1,15,671.22 at 8:44 PM IST. The Bitcoin price recently surged past USD 1,24,000 on August 14, marking a new all-time high. Bitcoin has seen mild ups and downs now. The recent high was triggered by investor optimism over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and possible financial reforms. Perplexity Finance New Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Support of Live Earnings Calls Transcriptions and Earnings Calls Schedules for Indian Stocks.

