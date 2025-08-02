Bitcoin price today, on August 2, 2025, is showing a downward trend. At 8:50 AM IST, the BTC price was around USD 1,13,230.80. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, it was slightly higher at USD 1,14,033.19. Compared to the previous day, the drop is more noticeable. On August 1, 2025, at 8:44 PM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,15,328.02. The fall in price reflects the uncertain nature of the crypto market. The current dip points to the continued volatility in the cryptocurrency market, and continues to be unpredictable, and Bitcoin’s movement shows how quickly values can change. Reserve Bank of India Likely To Keep Repo Rates Unchanged in Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meet on August 6: Report.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 2, 2025

