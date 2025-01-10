Bitcoin Price has increased and reached the USD 95,000 mark amid the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market. The Bitcoin value has not achieved the same mark after hitting an all-time high at USD 1,07,000 again. Recently, the cryptocurrency's price was down to USD 93,000, and since then, it has been fluctuating. However, Bitcoin reclaimed its status back again with a USD 95,000 price today, on January 10, 2025. This year, experts predicted that the price of this digital currency would rise beyond the USD 2,00,000 mark. What Is a Rental Scam? Here’s How Fraudsters in Bengaluru Target Renters With Fake Property Deals.

