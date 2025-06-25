Bitcoin Price Today, June 25, 2025: BTC Price Rises to USD 1,06,596, Shows Signs of Early Recovery After Recent Dip

Bitcoin price on June 25, 2025, rose to USD 1,06,596 from USD 1,05,721.32 a day earlier, showing signs of a possible recovery after recently dropping to USD 99,855.75. While it is early to predict long-term trends, the current BTC price hints at an upward trend.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 25, 2025: BTC Price Rises to USD 1,06,596, Shows Signs of Early Recovery After Recent Dip
Bitcoin Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 25, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Bitcoin price today, on June 25, 2025, has reached USD 1,06,596 as of 8:17 AM IST. It shows a rise from yesterday's BTC price of USD 1,05,721.32 recorded at 8:44 PM IST. The latest cryptocurrency price increase comes after Bitcoin recently fell to USD 99,855.75. The change in Bitcoin value over the past 24 hours points to early signs of possible recovery. It may be too soon to confirm if this trend will continue in the long term, but the current rise may suggest growth in Bitcoin's value.

