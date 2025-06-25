Bitcoin Price Today, June 25, 2025: BTC Price Rises to USD 1,06,596, Shows Signs of Early Recovery After Recent Dip

Bitcoin price today, on June 25, 2025, has reached USD 1,06,596 as of 8:17 AM IST. It shows a rise from yesterday’s BTC price of USD 1,05,721.32 recorded at 8:44 PM IST. The latest cryptocurrency price increase comes after Bitcoin recently fell to USD 99,855.75. The change in Bitcoin value over the past 24 hours points to early signs of possible recovery. It may be too soon to confirm if this trend will continue in the long term, but the current rise may suggest growth in Bitcoin's value. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 25,
