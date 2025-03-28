Bitcoin price today, on March 28, 2025, stands at USD 87,693.70, showing a slight increase from yesterday's BTC price of USD 87,220.89. As the end of the week approaches, Bitcoin's price has been struggling to break above USD 88,000. There had been hopes of a potential USD 90,000 retest before the end of Q1 2025, but these chances seem to be diminishing. As per reports, the main factor behind this appears to be constant sell-side pressure from short-term holders (STHs) or investors holding Bitcoin for less than 155 days. Reports also suggest that the Bitcoin price could reach as high as USD 1,10,000 within this year. India’s GDP Growth: Gross Domestic Product Doubles in 10 Years, Set To Surpass Japan and Germany by 2027.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today, March 28, 2025

