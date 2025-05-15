Bitcoin Price today on May 15, 2025, opened at USD 1,02,898.98 at 8:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency experienced a slight dip from yesterday's closing price of USD 1,03,014.22. Despite this minor decrease in BTC price, the market outlook remains optimistic. As the year progresses, the cryptocurrency market may witness a surge in interest, potentially leading Bitcoin towards new all-time highs. As per reports, the Bitcoin price could surpass the USD 1,20,000 mark by the end of 2025. Setback for ‘Make in India’ Initiative? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Not Build Apple Plants in India, Says ‘India Can Take Care of Themselves’ (Watch Video).

Bitcoin Price Today, May 15

May 15, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $102,898.98 (BTC-EUR): €91,958.58 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)