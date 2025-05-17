Bitcoin price, as of today, May 17, 2025, 10:26 AM IST, is USD 1,03,590. The BTC price has seen only minor fluctuations after it crossed the USD 1,00,000 mark. The cryptocurrency has maintained its value since its rise, and experts said it could soon cross the USD 1,20,000 mark. Last year, Bitcoin price crossed the USD 75,000 mark amid the US Presidential Elections 2024. Infosys Bonus Reduction: Infosys Cuts Q4 Variable Bonuses to 65%, Considering ‘Macroeconomic Factors’; Sources Say Top Performers Will Get Higher Payout.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Steady at USD 1,03,500 Today

May 17, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $103,267.82 (BTC-EUR): €92,729.15 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)