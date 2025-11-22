Bitcoin price today, on November 22, 2025, is trading at USD 83,995.97 at 9:49 AM IST. The crypto market also moved slowly, with limited signs of upward momentum. A day earlier, Bitcoin was priced at USD 82,620.67 at 9:44 PM IST on November 21, after touching USD 85,621.36 at 9:49 AM IST. These shifts in BTC price highlight the volatile nature of cryptocurrency, where prices can rise or fall within hours. At the moment, Bitcoin is moving within a tight range, with no clear pattern indicating upward momentum. Nano Banana Pro: Google Introduces New Image Generation and Editing Model With Advanced Capabilities To Create Studio-Quality, Production-Ready Visuals.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)