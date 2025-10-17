Bitcoin price has dropped to USD 1,08,916 as of 10:40 AM IST today, marking its lowest level since reaching an all-time high of USD 1,26,000. The cryptocurrency market remains highly volatile amid global economic fluctuations. Yesterday, BTC price was USD 1,11,000, reflecting a decline of nearly USD 2,500. The continued downward trend suggests it may take longer for the cryptocurrency to recover its previous peak levels. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 17, 2025: Infosys, Wipro and Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,08,500 Mark

