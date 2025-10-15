OpenAI will soon allow "erotica" chats for ChatGPT users who verify their age on the platform. The announcement was made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X (formerly Twitter) on October 14, 2025. Altman explained that the company had made ChatGPT very restrictive to ensure safety around mental health issues. He said the team now feels confident enough to ease those restrictions. Altman noted, “We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases.” OpenAI plans to release a new version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks. It will be able to respond more naturally, use emojis, or interact like a friend, but only if a users choose to. Altman said, "In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our “treat adult users like adults” principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults." Grok Imagine Prompts: How To Create Multi-Angle Product Showcase Video Using xAI’s Video Generator Tool; Check Details.

OpenAI Will Soon Allow ‘Erotica’ on ChatGPT for Verified Adults

We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue we wanted to get this right. Now that we have… — Sam Altman (@sama) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sam Altman). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)