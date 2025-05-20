Elon Musk reacted to the post showing the xAI's progress in building the Colossus 2 supercomputer. This reaction came after xAI received 168 Tesla Megapacks to power the Colossus 2 at their second AI data centre. The post by a user said that the power, enough to run an entire neighbourhood, would fuel AGI. xAI-owner Elon Musk said, "Colossus 2 will be the first Gigawatt AI training supercluster". Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

Elon Musk Said xAI Colossus 2 Supercomputer Would Be First Gigawatt AI Training Supercluster

Colossus 2 will be the first Gigawatt AI training supercluster https://t.co/HPjEeqg3be — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) May 20, 2025

