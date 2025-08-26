Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that his company would launch 'Comet Plus' soon. He confirmed that the new subscription would be "equivalent of Apple News + for AIs and humans to consume internet content." Perplexity AI's Comet browser has seen success since its launch, and Perplexity AI chatbot itself has become an alternative to browsing the internet. GPT-5 Bio Bug Bounty Programme: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Announces Applications for Select Bio Red-Teamers; Check Rewards and Other Details.

Comet Plus Coming Soon, Announced Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas

Comet Plus, the equivalent of Apple News + for AIs and humans to consume internet content. Coming soon. https://t.co/DD2B9jSfCi — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 25, 2025

