Hyundai India announced Deepika Padukone as the company's next brand ambassador. The company posted a photo of Deepika Padukone with a Hyundai car today, December 29, 2023. The post read, "We welcome the global icon @deepikapadukone to the Hyundai family. Fasten your seatbelts for an ultimate drive!" In 2024, Hyundai India will likely start new ad campaigns and events in 2024 with Deepika for its upcoming car models. On December 26, Bollywood actress and global icon Deepika Padukone was announced as a new brand ambassador of the global smartphone company TECNO. Deepika Padukone Appointed As New Brand Ambassador of TECNO, Company Shares Photo of CEO Arijeet Talapatra With Bollywood Actress.

Deepika Padukone New Brand Ambassador of Hyundai India:

