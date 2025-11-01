Elon Musk has raised concerns over the death of former OpenAI researcher Suchir Balaji and called it a case that “should be properly investigated”. While speaking with podcaster Joe Rogan, Elon Musk referred to Sam Altman and said, "I don’t know if he’s guilty, but it’s not possible to look more guilty." Suchir Balaji was found dead in his apartment in November 2024. As per a report of The New York Times, he played a key role in collecting and organising the massive sets of online data that OpenAI used to train its chatbot, ChatGPT. He resigned from the company in August and stated that he no longer wished to support technologies he felt could harm society. Balaji’s parents have continued to insist that their son was “murdered.” Musk said, "It seems he was murdered, the wires of security cameras were cut," and the death of the OpenAI whistleblower “should be properly investigated." Musk noted, "People that i know, who knew him, said he was not suicidal." Elon Musk Teases Tesla Roadster Could Be a Flying Car, Calls Upcoming Prototype Demo the ‘Most Memorable Ever’ (Watch Videos).

Elon Musk Says Death of the OpenAI Whistleblower ‘Should Be Properly Investigated’

BREAKING: Elon Musk says the death of the OpenAI whistleblower “should be properly investigated, it didn’t look like a suicide.” pic.twitter.com/jWnTdpbGrk — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 31, 2025

Elon Musk Urges a ‘Proper Investigation’ Into the Death of OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Channel of Joe Rogan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)