Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday shared a photo of the company's headquarters adorned in the new logo - X. The new logo 'X' could be seen comfortably adding to the beauty of the gorgeous building with its running LED lights. Roughly six months after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, he merged the company into an entity called X Corp, saying Twitter is an accelerant to building an everything app called X. Twitter Rebranded As X: Elon Musk Says 'X' Will Become the 'Most Valuable Brand on Earth'.

'X' Atop Twitter Headquarters

