In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, Wikipedia has reportedly labelled Elon Musk as a "far-right conspiracy theorist". A picture shared by the Insider Paper shows Wikipedia allegedly being labelled as a "far-right conspiracy theorist". A picture confirming the same has also gone viral on social media. The development comes a few days after Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales criticised the moderation policies of X, formerly Twitter, in an interview at Web Summit. Wales said that the microblogging platform had become overrun with trolls and "a lot of thoughtful and serious" are leaving. Elon Musk Offers Billion Dollars to Jimmy Wales If Wikipedia Is Renamed as 'Dickipedia' For a Year!.

Elon Musk - A 'Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist'?

NEW 🚨 Wikipedia labels Elon Musk as 'far-right conspiracy theorist' pic.twitter.com/VG3yBxfhUG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 18, 2023

