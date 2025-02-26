Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Gemini 2.0 updates for developers on February 25, 2025, to enhance productivity and accessibility. Developers can now use Gemini Code Assist for free in Integrated Development Environments (IDEs). It offers up to 1,80,000 code completions per month, reportedly surpassing its competitors. Additionally, Pichai introduced Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, a cost-effective model optimised for projects that use extensive context windows. It is available through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio. Google To Replace Gmail’s SMS Code Authentication With QR Codes.

Gemini 2.0 Update for Developers

New Gemini 2.0 updates for developers: Starting today, you can use Gemini Code Assist for free in your favorite IDE. It’s Gemini 2.0 fine-tuned for coding, including 180K code completions/ month - *90x* what others currently offer 👀 Plus, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is now GA and… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)