New Delhi, February 26: Google is reportedly planning to replace Gmail’s SMS code authentication with QR codes. Google uses SMS verification for two main reasons to enhance security and to prevent misuse. The approach is believed to help the company avoid a newer type of scam known as “traffic pumping” or “toll fraud”.

As per a report of Forbes, Google is replacing Gmail’s SMS authentication with QR codes. Google intends to stop using six-digit authentication codes sent via SMS for two-factor authentication in Gmail. Gmail spokesperson Ross Richendrfer reportedly stated that the company plans to stop using SMS messages for authentication. Google Introduces Circle-To-Search Like Feature for iPhone Users: Know How To Use It.

Instead of SMS codes, they will switch to QR codes for verification. The change aims to lessen the effects of widespread abuse of SMS services around the world. Google hopes to provide a secure and efficient way for users to verify their identities by adopting QR codes.

Richendrfer and his colleague at Google, Kimberly Samra, have reportedly stated that SMS codes come with several security issues. They can be vulnerable to phishing attacks, and users may not always have access to the device where the codes are sent.

Additionally, the security of SMS codes depends on the practices of the user's mobile carrier. Richendrfer pointed out that if a fraudster can easily trick a carrier to gain access to someone's phone number, then the security benefits of using SMS codes are diminished.

Reports indicate that SMS verification codes are frequently central to various criminal activities. One scam that Google has noticed in recent years is called traffic pumping. Fraudsters manipulate online service providers to send a high volume of SMS messages to phone numbers they control. Each time one of these messages is delivered, the fraudsters receive payment. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air in March 2025, Tech Giant Abandons Budget Smartphone Market With iPhone 16e: Report.

The change will likely assist Google to avoid traffic pumping or toll fraud. Once the change is initiated, users will not receive a six-digit code to verify their phone numbers. Instead, they will see a QR code that they can scan using the camera app on their smartphones.

