Google announced that the Gemini Advanced subscribers would be able to unlock early access to Google Search AI mode. The company said that the option was available for the Gemini Advanced users on Google Labs as an "opt-in". Google recently introduced experimental AI Mode for Google Search allowing the users to get responses from artificial intelligence via follow-up questions. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot Gets Updated Chat History UI on Web Version; Check Details.

Google Search AI Model Early Access Available to Gemini Advanced Users

Gemini Advanced subscribers can now unlock early access to AI Mode, a new experiment in @Google Search, available on @labsdotgoogle as an opt-in. Learn more in the thread below ↓ P.S. Not a subscriber to Gemini Advanced yet? Get started and unlock 1 month at no charge here:… https://t.co/y3f4RTqWXT — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 5, 2025

