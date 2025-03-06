Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot has been updated with a new chat History UI. The users can access the list of prompts and requests made for Today, Yesterday and other separations. Previously, the chat history in Grok 3 only showed the details about previous interactions. The Grok 3 users can also expand their chat history and see previous interactions. However, a new feature has been released for the Grok web version. It also shows content of chat in preview. Qwen QwQ-32B Update: Alibaba’s AI Company Announces Direct Access To Open-Source Reasoning Model in Qwen Chat After Feedback From Users.

Grok Chat History Update With New UI for Grok Web Version

Chat History UI is updated on Grok Web! it now shows the content of the chat in preview@xAI pic.twitter.com/8Cup8YvPNg — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 6, 2025

