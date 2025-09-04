Projects in ChatGPT are now available to free users. Sam Altman-run OpenAI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the update for free ChatGPT users to manage their conversations and tasks efficiently. The feature was earlier limited to paid users but is now open to free users. Free users can now upload up to 5 files per project, while Plus users can upload 25, and Pro or Enterprise or Business users can upload up to 40. There is also a new option to choose colours and icons for customisation, and improved memory controls for each project. These updates are now live on the web and Android, and will be available on iOS in the coming days. Instagram App for iPad Launched After 15 Years: Meta-Owned Platform Brings Bigger Screen Experience With New ‘Following’ Tab on iPad; Check Details.

Projects in ChatGPT Are Now Available to Free Users

Projects in ChatGPT are now available to Free users. In addition, we’ve added: - Larger file uploads per project (up to 5 for Free, 25 for Plus, 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise) - Option to select colors and icons for more customization - Project-only memory controls for more… pic.twitter.com/GGygJuBify — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 3, 2025

