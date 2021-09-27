Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday on September 27th and marked the day with an animated Google doodle, which is a chocolate frosted cake, a flaming candle the name of the company. Google India tweeted, Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998. Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room.

Here is the Tweet:

Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998. Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room 🤭🎂 #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/xYSdpCl9vV — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2021

