Google Veo 3, Google's latest AI-powered video generation tool, is now available to the Business and Enterprise plan subscribers. Google Veo 3 allows users to create realistic videos with synched audio on any subject. The users will have to type the text prompt with proper instructions. Veo 3 is the successor of Veo 2, offering,offers AI video generation capability without audio. Snap Next-Gen AR Glasses: Snapchat-Parent To Launch Lightweight Smart Glasses ‘Specs’ in 2026 To Rival Meta Ray-Ban Glasses, Apple Vision Pro With AI and Advanced AR Features, Say Reports.

Google Veo 3 Now Available to Business, Enterprise Plans

📣 Now, #Veo3 is available on Business and Enterprise plans in Google Vids. Try it today at https://t.co/jyqDppxVUi! pic.twitter.com/58qrNRuEWk — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 11, 2025

