Elon Musk recently posted on his platform X about receiving a call from Google's senior executive and said he talked with him for an hour. Further, Elon Musk said that he also assured that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias problem in Gemini AI. Regarding the conversation and incident, the tech billionaire said, "Time will tell". Amid the ongoing criticism of Google's Gemini AI promoting 'racism' and 'woke culture', Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken on Google and its AI chatbot, saying they promote a woke mindset. The X owner, Elon Musk, also said that the AI models of Google are running 'racist and anti-civilisational programming'. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Accuses Google of Running ‘Racist, Anti-Civilisational Programming’ With Its AI Models.

Elon Musk's Post on X About Receiving Call from Google's Senior Executive:

A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night. He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini. Time will tell. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

