Google Cloud Tech shared a post on July 18 on X (formerly Twitter) and announced new updates to Gemini Code Assist. The update introduces two features, which include new Agent Mode and IDE enhancements. The post explained that Agent Mode can now analyse an entire codebase to handle multi-file tasks from a single prompt. Google said, "Gemini Code Assist's new agent mode acts as an AI pair programmer. It analyzes your entire codebase to plan and execute complex, multi-file tasks." Additionally, the IDE enhancements include options to control context using ".aiexclude", and attach terminal output for an improved user interface.

Gemini Code Assist Update

