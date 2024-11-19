Grok, developed by xAI, has received a new feature. On November 18, 2024, X Daily News (@xDaily) shared an exciting update about AI chatbot Grok. The post mentioned, “You can now ask Grok to edit generated images by sending follow up messages.” The new feature will allow users to send follow-up messages to fine-tune or modify generated images. The post also shared a video demonstrating how users can use the new feature of Grok. X Themed Icons: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Limited Edition of App Icons for Fall 2024 on Latest iOS Update.

Grok Users Can Edit Generated Images by Sending Follow Up Messages

NEWS: You can now ask Grok to edit generated images by sending follow up messages. pic.twitter.com/ZbD1rjentr — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 18, 2024

