Elon Musk's X platform launched limited edition icons on Apple's iOS, offering a representation of Fall 2024. The platform was anticipated to add new themed icons for Fall 2024 and Thanksgiving 2024 (set on November 28, 2024). Now, it has made the limited edition icons live for the iPhones. These icons will likely be available in the United States for the seasons. Users can enjoy these X-themed icons on the latest iOS update. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Social Platform Launches Ability To Zoom Into Videos on Apple’s iOS, Planning To Introduce Themed Icons for Fall and Thanksgiving 2024

X Themed Icons for Fall 2024 Now Live on Latest iOS Update

NEWS: The new limited edition icons are now live on the latest iOS update. https://t.co/XMcEHyWKVR — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 18, 2024

