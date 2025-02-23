Grok 3 voice mode was launched today, allowing the ability to converse with the xAI chatbot. The voice mode comes with a wide range of personality options. The Grok 3 voices include the following personalities - Default, Unhinged (for 18+ users), Not a Therapist, Grok 'Doc', Conspiracy Theorist, Professor, Sexy and Romantic. Each voice offers different tones, emotions and responses. Grok 3 Benchmarks Misleading? OpenAI Employees Accuses Elon Musk’s xAI Overselling New Model, Says o3 Mini Is Better.

Details About Grok Voice Mode Personalities

Updated Grok Voice Details Voices: - Ara: You have a AWESOME voice. Your responses are spoken aloud, so you keep your responses to less than a few sentences unless the human requests otherwise. - Rex / Grok: You have a male voice. Your responses are spoken aloud, so you keep… https://t.co/xzS2Npe1J8 pic.twitter.com/IWt2Q4d9ju — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) February 23, 2025

