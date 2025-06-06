Elon Musk vs Donald Trump – is it the most infamous feud in the digital era? After all, it’s getting messier with each passing day. The crack in their ‘bromance’ began with Musk criticising Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ bill. As the feud escalated, the US President further threatened to strip the billionaire of his huge government contracts and the tech mogul suggested that Trump should be impeached. While a section of social media is flooded with varied comments and opinions, taking sides on the situation, others pulled out the popcorn. The Musk vs Trump memefest soon took the central stage amid the big ‘bromance breakup.’ Hilarious memes, best reactions, funny jokes and punchlines have gone viral, and social media users are seemingly enjoying the public row between the entrepreneur and the political leader.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump’s Feud Sparks Memefest!

Favourite meme from today’s muskvtrump spat 🤣🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/qlRocwqBPK — Hayley X 😉 (@tindale_hayley) June 5, 2025

Hell Yeah!

me firing off hundreds of Trump/Musk memes to 7 different group chats based on median IQ & political ideology pic.twitter.com/nRURHRN4T0 — Parker Merritt (tx/acc) (@ParkerMerritt) June 5, 2025

Time To Pull Out the Popcorn?

Musk and Trump are going at it on social media. Musk said Trump would have lost the election without him. pic.twitter.com/fSvfybO95k — Sheldon Cooper (Parody) (@stocktrader300) June 5, 2025

LOL

So there is now an “official” @ElonMusk meme, just like the official Trump meme. I’m not sure there is anything that would bruise Trump’s ego more, than the $MUSK market cap overtaking the Trump market cap. Im just watching from the sidelines, unless @ElonMusk needs a cat with… pic.twitter.com/n1dPWwfEVo — PinkUnicorn80 (@PinkUnicorn80_) June 6, 2025

Meanwhile the Internet!

The Trump and Musk memes are simply pic.twitter.com/yav2JHbYsm — Kim (@CardiacRN_71) June 5, 2025

Of course!

Siri, play “Bad Blood” — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 5, 2025

ROFL

OK this is pure gold pic.twitter.com/XTHvylE8Pj — Pepel Klaasa (@pepel_klaasa) June 5, 2025

Everyone on the Internet RN!

Me liking every single Trump vs. Musk meme: pic.twitter.com/1O5jGwFl4R — Jonny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)