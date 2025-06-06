Amid an escalating war of words between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev jumped into the fray with a sarcastic post on X. Medvedev, known for his dark humour, wrote, “We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment.” He followed up with, “Don’t fight, guys!” alongside a screaming face emoji. Medvedev, who is deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, took a jab even as Trump claims he’s working to negotiate peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Donald Trump-Elon Musk Feud: Jimmy Fallon Gives Hilarious Reaction on ‘The Tonight Show’, Says Their ‘Relationship’ Went Off ‘Faster Than a Self Driving Tesla’ (Watch Video).

Medvedev Mocks Trump-Musk Feud, Offers to Mediate for Starlink Shares

JUST IN - Putin ally Medvedev: "We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys" — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 6, 2025

