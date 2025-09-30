Elon Musk-run xAI Grok Fast has 2 million token context window, which has surpassed other AI models from providers like Meta, Google, Anthropic, OpenAI, and more. Grok-4 Fast now offers a wider memory range for processing large volumes of text. In comparison, Meta's Llama 4, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Anthropic’s Claude 4 Sonnet each offer a 1 million token window. OpenAI’s GPT-5 supports 400,000 tokens. As per a post of (@cb_doge) shared on X (formerly Twitter) on September 28, 2025, and said, said, "Grok-4 Fast sets a new bar in AI with a 2,000,000 token context window, double the context window of Claude, Gemini, and Meta, and 5× that of ChatGPT." Will Elon Musk’s X Be Dropped by UK Government? Energy Minister Ed Miliband Calls Musk a ‘Dangerous Person’ and Accuses Him of ‘Inciting Violence’, Says Exit ‘Possible’: Report.

‘Grok-4 Fast Sets a New Bar in AI With a 2,000,000 Token Context Window’

Grok-4 Fast sets a new bar in AI with a 2,000,000 token context window, double the context window of Claude, Gemini, and Meta, and 5× that of ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/AUVjjBcaN1 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)