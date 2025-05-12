Shares of Adani Power Ltd (NSE: ADANIPOWER) surged by 6.12% today, trading at INR 543.35, up from the previous close of INR 512.00. The rally follows the company securing a major contract to supply 1,500 MW of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh at a competitive tariff of INR 5.383 per unit. Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder in the process. The deal marks a significant expansion in the company’s power supply portfolio. This positive development comes as the stock continues to trade well below its 52-week high of INR 895.85. Investors are optimistic about the company's growth prospects following this win. Yes Bank Share Price Today, May 12: Yes Bank Shares Jump 3% As SMBC Acquires 20% Stake.

Adani Power Share Price Today, May 12:

Adani Power Shares Jump 6% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)