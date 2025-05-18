Apple is expected to launch its 20th Anniversary iPhone with revolutionary design and several other changes. Apple will complete two decades since it launched the first iPhone in 2007. To celebrate the 20 years period of iPhones and the revolution they brought to the smartphone industry, Apple may launch the 20th Anniversary iPhone with an all-glass, edge-to-edge display without having any cutouts. Besides, the reports said that the iPhone could have under-display Face ID, camera tech and advanced AI memory tech for better performance. Apple may market it as "iPhone 20", "iPhone 19" or "iPhone Ultra" replacing the currently running Pro series models. OnePlus 13s Launch Date in India, Price, Specifications and Features, Know What To Expect About Upcoming Compact Smartphone by OnePlus.

Apple Planning to Launch iPhone 20th Anniversary Edition in 2027

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone: A Revolutionary Design? Apple is reportedly planning a radical redesign for its 20th-anniversary iPhone in 2027, potentially featuring an all-glass, edge-to-edge display with no cutouts, necessitating under-display Face ID and camera technology.… pic.twitter.com/neChj2L8kh — Apple Club (@applesclubs) May 17, 2025

