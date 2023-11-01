iQOO has finally announced the official launch date of its upcoming iQOO 12 5G smartphone in India. The new iQOO smartphone featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will launch on December 12 2023. The device will be available on Amazon.in the website for purchase. The new 12 series smartphone will likely include iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro models that will feature the latest Snapdragon processor. The device is expected to launch with a maximum of 1TB internal storage and 24GB RAM. It is expected to arrive with a Samsung E7 AMOLED or OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. According to the reports, the device may debut in China on November 7 and launch in India. The price of iQOO 12 series is expected to start from Rs 50,000 to 70,000. ASUS ROG Phone 8 Likely To Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming ASUS Gaming Smartphone.

iQOO 12 5G Announced To Launch on 12.12.23:

