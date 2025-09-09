ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlighted India’s remarkable achievements in space technology, listing nine areas where the nation leads globally. Speaking at an event, he noted that India is number one in missions like Chandrayaan 1, which discovered water molecules on the moon, and the Mars Orbiter Mission, completed successfully on the first attempt. India also set a world record by deploying 100 satellites on a single PSLV rocket in 2017. Other areas of global leadership include Chandrayaan 2’s high-resolution camera, Chandrayaan 3’s landing near the lunar south pole, and advancements in cryogenic rocket engines and Mark 3 cryogenic propulsion systems. Narayanan emphasised that these milestones reflect ISRO’s dedication and India’s growing prominence in the international space community. ISRO HOPE Mission: Chairman Dr V Narayanan Inaugurates High-Altitude Analog Mission To Prepare for Future Human Spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit, Moon and Mars Class Exploration.

