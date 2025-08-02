ISRO Chairman, Dr V. Narayanan, has formally inaugurated ISRO’s high-altitude analogue mission HOPE on July 31, 2025. ISRO shared a post on August 1, 2025, and announced that the mission would be conducted from August 1 to August 10, 2025, at Tso Kar, Ladakh. The site, located at an elevation of 4,530 metres, is known as “Earth’s most Mars-like environments.” The mission aims to study how the human body responds to extreme conditions and test important systems for future space travel. ISRO said, “HOPE is designed to simulate planetary conditions for testing human physiological responses, validating mission protocols, and evaluating spaceflight technologies. The mission marks a significant milestone in India’s preparations for future human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit, and Moon/Mars class exploration missions.” Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 19 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit From California.

ISRO HOPE Mission

