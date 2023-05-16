Lava Agni 2 is all set to be launched in the Indian market. Several details have already been revealed. Recent teasers and leaks show that the mid-range smartphone will sport quad rear matrix cameras with a 50MP primary sensor (1/1.55-inch sensor, 1.0 µm pixels, f/1.88 aperture) and OIS stabilization technology. It will feature a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Sport 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Like Apple Pro Models - Check Expected Price, Specs, and Other Details.

