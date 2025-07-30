Lava AGNI 3 software update is now live for its users. The update brings several useful improvements to enhance the user experience. As per Lava software update notice, users can expect better security, smoother adaptive brightness, and an upgraded app lock feature. The update is now available for AGNI 3 smartphone users and can be installed by going to Settings, then System, followed by System Update. AGNI 3 users can install the update to get the latest features and performance improvements. ChatGPT 5: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI May Launch GPT-5 AI Model in August; Know What To Expect.

Lava AGNI 3 Software Update

Update no. 224​ Lava Software Update ​ ​July'25 Software Update for AGNI 3 is LIVE!​ Install now for enhanced security, optimized adaptive brightness and improved app lock functionality​. ​To Download: Settings > System > System Update pic.twitter.com/ib7yjmuBGQ — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 30, 2025

