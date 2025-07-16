Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sale will officially begin on July 17, 2025 (tomorrow) in India. The smartphone, launched on July 11, will be available in Tundra Green, Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, and Caramel Glow colour options. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB storage. The budget gaming smartphone from Infinix offers 90 fps BGMI gameplay and has a 5,200mAh battery with ByPass charging support. It has a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based XOS 15 operating system and comes with an IP64 rating and a One Tap AI button among other features. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India starts at INR 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Launch in India on July 24, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Sale Starts Tomorrow in India

Ye hai asli HOTness! 🔥🔥🔥 Infinix HOT 60 5G+, with the most advanced AI and 90fps smooth gaming is here at a special launch price of just ₹9,999*! Sale starts 17th July, 12PM Check out karo: https://t.co/AYk0tuRc7j#HOT605G #InfinixAI pic.twitter.com/tb2mN7DldE — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 11, 2025

