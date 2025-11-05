The Lava Agni 4 design has been fully revealed by Lava Mobiles ahead of its launch on November 20, 2025. The upcoming smartphone will be offered in two shades — Lunar Mist and Phantom Black. The Lava Agni 4 will likely come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and offer either a 5,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. The company may also introduce 50MP dual rear cameras. The Lava Agni 4 price could be around INR 25,000, higher than the Lava Agni 3. Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Silicon-Battery Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola’s New G Series Smartphone.

Lava Agni 4 Launching in India in Two Shades

Two finishes, two attitudes - Lunar Mist or Phantom Black. Which one is your pick? Launching on 20.11.25 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/0ByWlcBQ28 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)